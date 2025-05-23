Rajasthan Scorched: Unrelenting Heat Wave Grips the State

Rajasthan continues to endure an intense heat wave, with Jaisalmer registering an alarming 48 degrees Celsius on Friday, the highest in the state.

Western parts of Rajasthan remain the hardest hit, as temperatures soar. Forecasters predict this severe heat will persist.

Notably high temperatures were recorded in Barmer at 47.5°C, Bikaner at 46.2°C, Pilani at 45.7°C, and Churu at 45.6°C. Jaipur also sweltered at 43.2°C. Meteorologists project that regions like Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Shekhawati will experience elevated nighttime temperatures in the coming days as well.

The region may witness strong storms with winds of 50-60 kilometers per hour due to the activation of eastern winds, the Met office noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)