Rajasthan Scorched: Unrelenting Heat Wave Grips the State
Rajasthan faces a severe heat wave with Jaisalmer reaching 48°C. Many regions, including Barmer and Bikaner, report temperatures exceeding 45°C. The Met office warns the heat will persist, with high night temperatures anticipated. Eastern winds may cause storms with speeds of 50-60 km/h in coming days.
Rajasthan continues to endure an intense heat wave, with Jaisalmer registering an alarming 48 degrees Celsius on Friday, the highest in the state.
Western parts of Rajasthan remain the hardest hit, as temperatures soar. Forecasters predict this severe heat will persist.
Notably high temperatures were recorded in Barmer at 47.5°C, Bikaner at 46.2°C, Pilani at 45.7°C, and Churu at 45.6°C. Jaipur also sweltered at 43.2°C. Meteorologists project that regions like Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Shekhawati will experience elevated nighttime temperatures in the coming days as well.
The region may witness strong storms with winds of 50-60 kilometers per hour due to the activation of eastern winds, the Met office noted.
