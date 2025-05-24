Rajasthan Scorches as Heatwave Grips State

Rajasthan is currently enduring an intense heatwave, with several regions experiencing soaring temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Among the hottest locations, Barmer topped the charts, registering a sweltering 47.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Jaisalmer at 47 degrees Celsius.

Other areas also recorded exceptionally high temperatures, with Bikaner hitting 46.6 degrees Celsius, Phalodi at 46.4 degrees Celsius, and Jodhpur reaching 45 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a relatively cooler but still significant 42 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for severe heatwave conditions across western parts of Rajasthan, expected to persist until May 27. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to withstand the extreme weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)