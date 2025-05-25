Tragedy Strikes: Hudson River Sewage Boat Explosion

An explosion on a boat carrying raw sewage on New York City's Hudson River claimed the life of a city employee and left another injured, officials reported.

The blast occurred on the city-owned Hunts Point vessel near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant around 10:30 am Saturday, according to Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms. Emergency services responded swiftly.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams stated that criminal intent is not suspected as investigations continue. The victim, an experienced employee of the Department of Environmental Protection, remains unnamed but is remembered for his dedication over 33 years of service.

