Rescue Operations in Australian Floods: Helicopters Airdrop Animal Feed

Helicopters in Australia are delivering animal feed to farmers isolated by severe floods that have claimed five lives and trapped thousands. Efforts to recover have begun in New South Wales, with emergency aid being provided to affected areas. Floodwaters are gradually receding, easing conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of severe flooding in southeast Australia, helicopters on Sunday delivered critical animal feed to farmers cut off by the disaster that has resulted in the loss of five lives and affected tens of thousands.

The New South Wales region is starting recovery operations after relentless rains caused devastating floods, isolating towns, destroying homes, and sweeping away livestock. State authorities report that about 32,000 residents remain cut off as floodwaters slowly decline.

The state government has launched emergency efforts, offering fodder, veterinary care, and aerial support for stranded livestock. Experts link Australia's increasing extreme weather, including these floods, to climate change, coming after a series of droughts and bushfires in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

