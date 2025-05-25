Rescue Operations in Australian Floods: Helicopters Airdrop Animal Feed

In the aftermath of severe flooding in southeast Australia, helicopters on Sunday delivered critical animal feed to farmers cut off by the disaster that has resulted in the loss of five lives and affected tens of thousands.

The New South Wales region is starting recovery operations after relentless rains caused devastating floods, isolating towns, destroying homes, and sweeping away livestock. State authorities report that about 32,000 residents remain cut off as floodwaters slowly decline.

The state government has launched emergency efforts, offering fodder, veterinary care, and aerial support for stranded livestock. Experts link Australia's increasing extreme weather, including these floods, to climate change, coming after a series of droughts and bushfires in recent years.

