Maharashtra's Jungle Feud: Leopard vs Tiger

The carcass of a leopard was found in Maharashtra's Gondia district, suggesting a fight with a tiger due to visible injury marks. An official mentioned it was discovered in the Bondgaon Beat area. A probe led by Deputy Conservator of Forests Pramodkumar Panchbhai has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The carcass of a leopard was discovered in the Sonegaon Judpi jungle within Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials reported on Sunday. Located in Compartment No 1388, the remains show signs of a fierce encounter, likely with a tiger, as evidenced by injuries on the face and legs.

Following protocol, the carcass was dealt with according to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, which necessitated its cremation. The official statement pointed towards a natural conflict leading to the animal's demise, marking the harsh realities of jungle life.

An investigation is now underway to gather further insights, overseen by Deputy Conservator of Forests Pramodkumar Panchbhai. This probe aims to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, shedding light on the interspecies dynamics within the region's wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

