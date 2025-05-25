Maharashtra's Jungle Feud: Leopard vs Tiger

The carcass of a leopard was discovered in the Sonegaon Judpi jungle within Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials reported on Sunday. Located in Compartment No 1388, the remains show signs of a fierce encounter, likely with a tiger, as evidenced by injuries on the face and legs.

Following protocol, the carcass was dealt with according to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, which necessitated its cremation. The official statement pointed towards a natural conflict leading to the animal's demise, marking the harsh realities of jungle life.

An investigation is now underway to gather further insights, overseen by Deputy Conservator of Forests Pramodkumar Panchbhai. This probe aims to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, shedding light on the interspecies dynamics within the region's wildlife.

