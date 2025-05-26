Tremor in Tarapacá: Chile's Earthquake Alert
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Chile's Tarapacá region Sunday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremor occurred at a depth of 103 km (64 miles), highlighting the seismic activity in the area. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were filed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:31 IST
A seismic jolt of magnitude 5.7 struck Chile's Tarapacá region on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The earthquake, originating at a depth of 103 km (64 miles), added to the seismological activity frequently observed in this part of the world.
Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the quake.
