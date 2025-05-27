Explosion at Shandong's Chemical Plant: A Fiery Wake-Up Call

A major explosion erupted at a chemical plant in Shandong province, China, creating a fireball that sent smoke plumes high into the air.

With the cause yet to be determined, emergency teams rushed to the site, which is owned by Shandong Youdao Chemical, the largest global producer of chlorpyrifos.

The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched personnel to assist in rescue efforts, while residents reported the intensity shook the area and shattered windows.

(With inputs from agencies.)