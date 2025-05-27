Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at China's Largest Chlorpyrifos Plant

An explosion at the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant in China has resulted in five deaths, with six more individuals reported missing. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, sent a gigantic fireball into the sky, accompanied by massive plumes of smoke.

Located in Gaomi city, Shandong Youdao Chemical stands as the globe's most prominent manufacturer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, producing approximately 11,000 tonnes annually. The plant, which is state-owned, was founded in 2019 and employs over 300 workers, according to reports from the South China Morning Post.

State media Xinhua has confirmed the fatalities and missing persons, underscoring the tragedy's impact on China's chemical production sector and raising questions about industrial safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)