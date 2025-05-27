Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at China's Largest Chlorpyrifos Plant

An explosion at Shandong Youdao Chemical, a leading pesticide producer in China, resulted in five fatalities and left six individuals missing. The plant, recognized as the world's largest producer of chlorpyrifos, erupted into flames, sending smoke plumes skyward. Over 300 workers are employed at this facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at China's Largest Chlorpyrifos Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

An explosion at the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant in China has resulted in five deaths, with six more individuals reported missing. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, sent a gigantic fireball into the sky, accompanied by massive plumes of smoke.

Located in Gaomi city, Shandong Youdao Chemical stands as the globe's most prominent manufacturer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, producing approximately 11,000 tonnes annually. The plant, which is state-owned, was founded in 2019 and employs over 300 workers, according to reports from the South China Morning Post.

State media Xinhua has confirmed the fatalities and missing persons, underscoring the tragedy's impact on China's chemical production sector and raising questions about industrial safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025