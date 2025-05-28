Delhi's Rajghat Soon to Dazzle with a Rs 6 Crore Makeover

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is embarking on a Rs 6 crore beautification mission to transform the stretch between Rajghat and Satyagrah Marg. Officials have confirmed the project will feature sculpted fountains, expanded greenery, and enhanced water features to reinvigorate the area.

This marks the department's first major beautification effort under the new BJP government, following its previous road improvement initiatives. A tender has been floated for this project, with a completion timeline of four months for both civil and electrical components.

Recent cleanliness drives by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta complement this project, focusing on improving infrastructure and aesthetic appeal. The beautification efforts underscore the Rajghat area's importance as a destination, already known for housing the samadhis of several former Prime Ministers.