Namibia's Call for Justice: A Revival of Reparations Talks

In a significant observance, Namibia marked its first Genocide Remembrance Day on Wednesday, honoring the victims of mass killings during German colonial rule. This commemoration comes amid renewed demands from politicians and affected communities for reparations from the German government. The victims included over 65,000 OvaHerero and 10,000 Nama people, killed between 1904 and 1908 in what has been termed the first genocide of the 20th century. Despite Germany's acknowledgment of the massacre as genocide in 2021 and its subsequent agreement to fund development projects worth 1.1 billion euros, Namibia insists on actual reparations.

During the solemn event at the parliament gardens, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah acknowledged the German government's recognition but stressed the need for more substantial compensation. "We should find a degree of comfort in the fact that the German government has agreed that German troops committed a genocide," Nandi-Ndaitwah stated. However, she noted that debates over the final compensation remain complex and are ongoing since 2013.

Representatives from the OvaHerero and Nama communities expressed dissatisfaction with the development funding offer, calling for reparations that adequately address their historical grievances. Some factions boycotted the memorial proceedings, arguing the agreement undervalues their suffering. Opposing leader McHenry Venaani emphasized the necessity for a fair resolution, as discussions with Germany are set to continue.

