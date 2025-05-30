Russian Drone Assault: Kharkiv Under Siege

Russian forces unleashed a significant drone assault overnight, targeting the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine and leaving several injured, including two teenagers, according to local officials on Friday. Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that eight individuals, including two 16-year-olds, sustained injuries during an attack on the village of Vasyliv Khutir.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia deployed 90 drones and two ballistic missiles aimed at the Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions. Kharkiv's main city also faced an assault, with a local mayor confirming a strike on a trolleybus depot that injured two people and damaged apartment buildings nearby.

While Ukrainian officials continue to report on the extent of damage, Reuters has not independently verified these details, and there has been no immediate response from Russia. Both nations deny intentionally targeting civilians as the conflict prolongs beyond three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)