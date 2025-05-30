Left Menu

Russian Drone Assault: Kharkiv Under Siege

Overnight, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv region, injuring several people, including teenagers. Multiple targets were hit, including a trolleybus depot, causing significant damage. This assault is part of ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides denying civilian targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces unleashed a significant drone assault overnight, targeting the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine and leaving several injured, including two teenagers, according to local officials on Friday. Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that eight individuals, including two 16-year-olds, sustained injuries during an attack on the village of Vasyliv Khutir.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia deployed 90 drones and two ballistic missiles aimed at the Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions. Kharkiv's main city also faced an assault, with a local mayor confirming a strike on a trolleybus depot that injured two people and damaged apartment buildings nearby.

While Ukrainian officials continue to report on the extent of damage, Reuters has not independently verified these details, and there has been no immediate response from Russia. Both nations deny intentionally targeting civilians as the conflict prolongs beyond three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

