Shubhanshu Shukla Ventures into Space: India's Pioneering Journey

Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut, is set for his first space voyage aboard Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission to the ISS. Launching from Florida on June 8, he will conduct critical food and nutrition experiments developed with ISRO and DBT. Shukla's mission marks India's return to space after decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:40 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla, a trailblazing Indian astronaut, is preparing for his inaugural journey into space as part of Axiom Space's fourth commercial mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission is slated for lift-off on June 8 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, utilizing SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

A historic moment for India, Shukla becomes only the second Indian to venture into space, four decades after Rakesh Sharma's legendary flight aboard Russia's Soyuz. Alongside Shukla, the mission includes other international astronauts, notably marking the first ISS journey for Poland and Hungary.

During their 14-day stint on the ISS, Shukla and fellow astronauts are set to conduct around 60 scientific studies. Shukla's focus will be on innovative food and nutrition experiments aiming to advance self-sustaining systems crucial for prolonged space missions, developed in partnership with ISRO and DBT.

