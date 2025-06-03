Left Menu

Four girls drown in Yamuna river in Agra

The two rescued girls -- Sonam and Muskan -- have been admitted to a nearby hospital.A local resident, Dipesh, who witnessed the incident, said he had gone to the river with friends when he noticed the girls drowning.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:55 IST
Four girls drown in Yamuna river in Agra
  • Country:
  • India

Four teenage girls drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river near Nagla Nathu village here on Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, six girls had entered the river around 10 am for a bath and soon started drowning. Locals managed to rescue two of them, while four drowned. Their bodies were fished out by locals later.

The deceased have been identified as Divya (14), Sandhya (12), Shivani (17), and Naina (14). The two rescued girls -- Sonam and Muskan -- have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

A local resident, Dipesh, who witnessed the incident, said he had gone to the river with friends when he noticed the girls drowning. "They were bathing just a little ahead of us. Suddenly, all of them began to drown. I jumped into the river to save them, but the water was too deep," he said.

He raised an alarm and alerted the villagers, who rushed to the spot. "Somehow, we managed to rescue two of the girls, but the others could not be saved," he added.

District Magistrate, Agra, Arvind Mallappa Bangari, ''This is a deeply tragic incident. Four girls have lost their lives. The two others are being treated in the hospital. Senior officials from the administration are present at the hospital and monitoring the situation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025