Choking Haze: Wildfire Smoke's Cross-Border Impact

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is drifting into the U.S., posing health risks. The current fires, though massive, do not rival previous seasons. Air quality levels in parts of Minnesota have reached hazardous levels, affecting those with health vulnerabilities the most, despite some perceived benefits for agriculture.

Updated: 03-06-2025 22:37 IST
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is spreading across the U.S. Upper Midwest, reviving memories of the severe pollution from Canada's record fire season two years ago.

The harmful particulate matter is already affecting Minnesota and nearby states, with expectations of it reaching New York and other East Coast areas. Doug Brugge from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine warned that airborne particulate matter poses serious health risks, including cardiovascular and neurological harm.

Since May, numerous wildfires in Canada have forced evacuations and disrupted oil production. Although the current fires are extensive, they don't match the magnitude of the 2023 fire season. Some regions in Minnesota are experiencing hazardous air quality levels, posing risks especially to vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

