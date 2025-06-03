Choking Haze: Wildfire Smoke's Cross-Border Impact

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is spreading across the U.S. Upper Midwest, reviving memories of the severe pollution from Canada's record fire season two years ago.

The harmful particulate matter is already affecting Minnesota and nearby states, with expectations of it reaching New York and other East Coast areas. Doug Brugge from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine warned that airborne particulate matter poses serious health risks, including cardiovascular and neurological harm.

Since May, numerous wildfires in Canada have forced evacuations and disrupted oil production. Although the current fires are extensive, they don't match the magnitude of the 2023 fire season. Some regions in Minnesota are experiencing hazardous air quality levels, posing risks especially to vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.