Reviving Aravallis: A Green Initiative

In a significant environmental push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch an ambitious project aimed at restoring degraded lands in the Aravalli range on June 5, according to sources from the environment ministry.

The initiative involves planting saplings in South Delhi's Ridge area, part of the vast 700 km Aravalli mountain range extending from Gujarat to Delhi. Chief ministers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are expected to participate in the launch ceremony.

Around 1,000 nurseries will be established in 29 districts across the Aravalli range as the project seeks to combat air pollution, enhance biodiversity, and aid in India's climate goals, including creating a substantial carbon sink. The ambitious plan includes establishing a green belt and revitalizing 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.