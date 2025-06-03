Left Menu

Reviving Aravallis: A Green Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a project to restore degraded land in the Aravalli range, involving sapling planting and nursery development. This aims to combat air pollution and restore biodiversity, aligned with India's climate goals. The initiative spans across Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:12 IST
Reviving Aravallis: A Green Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant environmental push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch an ambitious project aimed at restoring degraded lands in the Aravalli range on June 5, according to sources from the environment ministry.

The initiative involves planting saplings in South Delhi's Ridge area, part of the vast 700 km Aravalli mountain range extending from Gujarat to Delhi. Chief ministers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are expected to participate in the launch ceremony.

Around 1,000 nurseries will be established in 29 districts across the Aravalli range as the project seeks to combat air pollution, enhance biodiversity, and aid in India's climate goals, including creating a substantial carbon sink. The ambitious plan includes establishing a green belt and revitalizing 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025