Controversy Brews Over Mother's Dairy Land Allocation in Dharavi Redevelopment

The Maharashtra government has approved revised terms for an 8.5-hectare Mother Dairy plot in Kurla to rehabilitate ineligible slum dwellers from Dharavi. While some local officials and residents oppose the rehabilitation plan, citing concerns over deforestation, the state's decision aims to provide essential amenities and housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's recent approval for revised terms of a land allocation in Kurla, earmarked for rehabilitating ineligible slum dwellers from Dharavi, has sparked controversy. The 8.5-hectare plot of Mother Dairy land will be transformed to include essential amenities such as schools, hospitals, and shopping complexes.

State officials highlight the necessity of additional land to accommodate 3.5 lakh families requiring relocation. However, opposition from local representatives like Kurla MLA Mangesh Kudalkar raises ecological and social concerns, particularly regarding deforestation and community displacement.

Furthermore, political tensions arise with Congress and Shiv Sena leaders criticizing the ruling coalition's redevelopment project. Allegations of preferential treatment and the potential for cutting over 1,000 trees fuel further debate, highlighting the complex socio-political dynamics at play in this multi-billion project managed by the Adani group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

