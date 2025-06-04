Swift Rescues Amid Sikkim Landslides

The Indian Air Force (IAF) made a swift deployment of its assets for humanitarian aid after devastating landslides hit Sikkim, successfully evacuating 33 individuals, including two American nationals, from the remote Chaten area.

IAF's operations, as depicted in images shared on social media, involved Mi-17 helicopters that airdropped relief supplies and inserted rescue teams into the affected zones.

In parallel, the Indian Army has been actively working under harsh weather conditions to reach out to stranded tourists and locals, establishing access to Lachen village, previously isolated by landslides.

