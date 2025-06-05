Left Menu

Modi's Historic Kashmir Visit: Bridging Regions with Mega Infrastructure and Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate the Kashmir rail link and multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore, enhancing regional connectivity and security measures post-Operation Sindoor. The visit includes inaugurations of bridges, Vande Bharat trains, and a new medical institute.

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate the long-awaited Kashmir rail link. The visit, which marks Modi's first to the Union Territory post-Operation Sindoor, comes amid heightened security measures across the region.

Modi will unveil the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, showcasing India's engineering prowess. The launch of Vande Bharat trains will mark the completion of a 272-km railway link providing direct connectivity to the valley, aimed at transforming regional mobility and integration.

Additionally, Modi will kickstart multiple development projects, including road works and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. Enhanced security measures involve heavy deployments and technological surveillance, reflecting the high-profile nature of the visit.

