Pedaling Towards a Plastic-Free Himachal

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, launched a cycle run on Thursday from his official residence in Shimla as part of a broader effort to tackle plastic pollution.

The event, coinciding with World Environment Day, was organized by the state's environment department alongside the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

Alongside the cycle run, Chief Minister Sukhu unveiled the Plastic Neutral Himachal-2030 campaign and the Clean Shimla Drive, urging citizens, students, and volunteers to pledge support for a plastic-free state.

