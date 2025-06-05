Left Menu

Delhi Takes Bold Steps to Eradicate Plastic Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes the urgency of reducing plastic usage for better health and environment. At the 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' event, initiatives for pollution control, including sapling plantations and dust mitigation plans, are highlighted for a cleaner Delhi.

On World Environment Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for drastic reductions in plastic use, citing its severe health and environmental risks. Speaking at the 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' event, Gupta stressed that plastic has permeated daily life, posing dangers, including cancer.

The Delhi government is actively seeking innovative solutions to make the city cleaner and confront pollution issues. Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena participated in planting initiatives, marking significant strides in greening the city. The officials planted thousands of saplings at Okhla and Bhalswa landfill sites.

Saxena noted ongoing efforts to revive the Yamuna floodplains through new wetlands and water bodies. He commended the Delhi government's robust dust mitigation plan and measures regarding the city's landfill sites. Waste disposal capabilities have been notably upgraded to enhance environmental health across the capital.

