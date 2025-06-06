Clay's Role in Affordable COVID-19 Testing Unveiled
Researchers at IIT Guwahati have discovered that clay particles interact distinctively with SARS-CoV-2. This breakthrough offers a simple and cost-effective alternative to traditional COVID-19 testing methods, utilizing Bentonite clay in a salt solution to detect the virus effectively, potentially transforming viral detection, especially in resource-limited settings.
- Country:
- India
In a breakthrough that could potentially revolutionize COVID-19 diagnostics, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have observed distinct interactions between clay particles and SARS-CoV-2. Their findings pave the way for a novel and cost-effective testing approach.
The proposed method, employing Bentonite clay, assesses the sedimentation rate of clay particles in a saline solution containing the virus. Due to changes in inter-particle forces triggered by the virus, the clay's settling speed varies, providing a straightforward detection mechanism.
This innovative technique addresses the shortcomings of current tests like PCR. It offers a faster, cheaper, and more accurate alternative, crucial for effective disease monitoring and management, particularly in areas with limited resources.