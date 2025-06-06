Tremors Off Chile's Coast: A Seismic Alert
A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Northern Chile on Friday. The German Research Center for Geosciences reports that the quake occurred at a depth of 104 kilometers. Emergency services are monitoring the situation closely for any potential aftershocks or damages.
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Northern Chilean coast on Friday, according to reports from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event registered a depth of 104 kilometers, prompting immediate assessments and monitoring by emergency services in the region.
Authorities remain vigilant in anticipation of any aftershocks or possible damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
