Left Menu

CAF Doubles Down on Ocean Investment with $2.5 Billion Boost

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) plans to double its investment to $2.5 billion in ocean protection and sustainable marine activities. This initiative includes promoting low-carbon maritime transport, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable tourism. An upcoming U.N. conference aims to enhance global commitment to ocean biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:28 IST
CAF Doubles Down on Ocean Investment with $2.5 Billion Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) is amplifying its commitment to ocean conservation by announcing a $2.5 billion investment, set to roll out between 2025 and 2030. This initiative aims to protect marine ecosystems and bolster sustainable economic activities, significantly enhancing their previous commitments.

CAF's additional funding will target key areas such as low-carbon maritime transport and the restoration of damaged ocean ecosystems, alongside promoting sustainable tourism. This comes after already surpassing its prior funding target of $1.25 billion from 2022-2026, including efforts in marine protection and supporting small-scale fisheries.

The announcement precedes a U.N. Oceans conference in Nice, France, set to encourage stronger protection commitments and financial support for ocean biodiversity. Despite the crucial role oceans play in trade, food security, and climate regulation, current investments are falling short. CAF's initiatives aim to bridge this gap and strengthen ocean health for a sustainable future.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025