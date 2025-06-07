Left Menu

Assam Floods: A Glimpse of Receding Waters Amidst Continuing Crisis

The flood situation in Assam shows slight improvement with 3.37 lakh affected in 12 districts, though the death toll reaches 23. Receding river levels offer hope as relief efforts continue. Sribhumi remains hardest hit. Over 36,000 people are sheltered in relief camps as authorities manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:51 IST
The flood situation in Assam has marginally improved, with the affected population now standing at 3.37 lakh across 12 districts, even as the death toll from this year's floods and landslides has risen to 23, an official bulletin confirmed.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, showed a receding trend in water levels, indicating a potential reduction in risk. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 3,37,358 individuals in 41 circles and 999 villages continue to grapple with the deluge. The district of Sribhumi remains the most affected, with 1.93 lakh people suffering, followed by Hailakandi and Cachar with significant affected populations.

Despite the slight reprieve, the number of displaced residents exceeds 36,000, with many seeking refuge in 133 active relief camps. Additionally, the Brahmaputra at Dhubri, and several other rivers, continue to exceed danger levels. Cropland spanning 12,659 hectares is submerged in water. The ongoing situation poses challenges as two districts face urban floods affecting 284 people.

