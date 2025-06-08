Peru Restores Nazca Lines Protection Amid Mining Concerns
Peru's government has reversed a decision that reduced the protected area of the Nazca Lines. Following criticism and concerns about vulnerability to mining, the area will remain at 5,600 square kilometers. The Culture Ministry will collaborate with experts, including UNESCO, on future zoning plans.
Peru's government announced it has reversed its previous decision to decrease the protected zone surrounding the ancient Nazca Lines, following widespread criticism.
The Culture Ministry confirmed the protected area would remain at 5,600 square kilometers, staving off potential impacts from informal mining.
Efforts to develop a future land use proposal will involve government officials, archaeologists, and international organizations such as UNESCO.
