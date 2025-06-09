China's Economic Challenges: Slow Exports, Deflation and Trade Tensions
China's export growth slowed in May, hitting a three-month low as U.S. tariffs pressured shipments. Meanwhile, deflation worsened, highlighting economic challenges amid ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. Beijing introduced monetary stimulus to cushion the effect of trade tensions on its export-reliant recovery.
China's export growth hit a three-month low in May, reflecting pressures from U.S. tariffs. According to customs data, exports expanded by 4.8% year-on-year, dropping from April's 8.1% increase and falling short of Reuters' poll expectations of 5% growth.
Despite reduced U.S. tariffs in April, imports declined by 3.4% year-on-year, contrasting with the 0.9% downturn projected. The decline followed a period of overseas shipment rushes to evade President Trump's levies, highlighting ongoing tensions despite a 90-day levy suspension agreement between Beijing and Washington.
China's efforts to counter these challenges include monetary policy adjustments, such as benchmark rate cuts and a 500 billion yuan loan program aimed at bolstering domestic consumption. Still, deflationary pressures persist, with a 3.3% drop in the producer price index and contracting consumer prices, emphasizing the uncertain outlook as trade talks continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global News Highlights: Diplomatic Talks, Conflict Updates, and Economic Challenges
Sri Lanka and New Zealand Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties Amid Economic Challenges
Li Qiang Advocates for Trade Unity Amid Economic Challenges
Neel Kashkari on Navigating Tariff-Induced Economic Challenges
Blue Dart Express Maintains Steady Course Amid Geopolitical and Economic Challenges