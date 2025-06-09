One Ocean Finance Initiative Launched to Transform Global Ocean Investment

A powerful coalition of United Nations agencies and global partners has officially launched the co-design phase of One Ocean Finance, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at unlocking billions in sustainable ocean investment. Announced at the Blue Economy Finance Forum in Monaco and set to be carried forward to the Third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, this platform is designed to deliver triple-win outcomes—accelerating the transition of ocean industries, restoring marine ecosystems, and strengthening coastal community resilience.

At a time when the world faces intersecting climate, biodiversity, and economic crises, One Ocean Finance proposes a new, equitable, and science-led global finance architecture that integrates ocean health into economic and development priorities.

Addressing the Ocean Finance Gap

Despite the ocean’s critical role in regulating the climate, feeding billions, and facilitating 90% of global trade, Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water) remains the least funded of all the SDGs. Between 2015 and 2019, less than USD $10 billion was invested in ocean-related sustainability initiatives—far short of the $175 billion needed annually to safeguard marine ecosystems and ensure ocean-dependent industries transition toward sustainability.

“The ocean is undervalued, underfunded, and overexploited,” said Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). “One Ocean Finance represents a movement toward systems-level transformation—mobilizing public and private capital to restore marine ecosystems and deliver justice to the communities who depend on them.”

Co-Designing a Scalable, Inclusive Ocean Finance Facility

The Call for Engagement issued by the initiative invites governments, private sector leaders, financial institutions, and civil society to co-develop a fit-for-purpose platform that reflects the true economic, social, and ecological value of the ocean.

This co-design phase will pave the way for the platform’s full launch at the Fourth UN Ocean Conference in 2028, ensuring that One Ocean Finance is structured by those who will benefit most—Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and vulnerable coastal communities.

A Multi-Agency Effort for Global Impact

One Ocean Finance is being spearheaded by a coalition of key UN and international bodies, including:

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

UNDP

United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF)

Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (UNESCO-IOC)

UN Global Compact

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism)

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

World Resources Institute (WRI)

“This collaborative process brings together all ocean stakeholders to shape a financial future that is equitable, agile, and science-based,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

Unlocking Capital from Ocean-Dependent Industries

The One Ocean Finance Facility aims to mobilize capital from ocean-linked sectors, such as:

Shipping and ports

Marine tourism

Submarine cables and telecommunications

Fisheries and aquaculture

Insurance and marine risk sectors

The platform will leverage innovative mechanisms, including:

User fees and solidarity levies

Ecosystem service payments

Dynamic pricing models for marine resources

Blended finance tools that de-risk investments and attract private capital

Once operational, the platform will offer catalytic grants, patient capital for local innovators, and financing for large-scale, climate-smart infrastructure projects, particularly in developing and vulnerable regions.

Guided by Science, Powered by Partnerships

UNESCO’s IOC Executive Secretary, Vidar Helgesen, emphasized the role of science in guiding investments:

“A One Ocean Finance Facility will embed the ocean’s natural capital into financial systems, ensuring decisions are data-driven and aligned with ecosystem regeneration.”

This science-based approach is essential for aligning capital flows with nature-positive outcomes, as underscored by WRI’s Deputy Director for Oceans, Cynthia Barzuna:

“A sustainable ocean economy could create 51 million jobs by 2050. But that future is only possible through smarter, more equitable financing.”

A New Era for Coastal Communities

Equity is at the heart of One Ocean Finance’s vision. As Pradeep Kurukulasuriya, Executive Secretary of UNCDF, noted:

“We are shaping a purpose-built platform that prioritizes vulnerable countries. By accelerating sustainable transitions, we can empower communities working to protect and restore the ocean.”

From marine tourism that uplifts rather than exploits, to shipping practices that decouple growth from degradation, One Ocean Finance aims to redefine the relationship between industry and the marine environment.

“This is an opportunity for coastal and marine tourism to support—not undermine—sustainability,” added Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism.

Toward a Regenerative Blue Economy

As Minna Epps of IUCN summarized, One Ocean Finance marks a rare chance to redesign global finance for the ocean in ways that prioritize both people and the planet:

“If we act boldly now, we can chart a course toward a regenerative ocean economy that delivers equity, resilience, and prosperity.”

With ocean health on the brink, and communities already suffering from climate-induced marine disruptions, the urgency of this initiative cannot be overstated. One Ocean Finance offers not just a funding model—but a vision of transformation, grounded in science, equity, and global cooperation.