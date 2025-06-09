Expansion Plans for Tumakuru: Metro Connectivity and Greater Bengaluru Integration

In a bid to bolster urban development and connectivity, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced upcoming plans to include Tumakuru under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The proposal aims to integrate Tumakuru, located 70 kilometers from Bengaluru, into this expanding urban framework.

Highlighting Tumakuru's rapid growth and transformation into a 20,000-acre industrial hub, Parameshwara emphasized the potential benefits of its inclusion in Greater Bengaluru. "This move will facilitate further development," he told reporters, adding that a formal proposal is in the works.

Amid these developments, discussions with Union Minister V Somanna, representative of Tumakuru's Lok Sabha constituency, focused on metro and suburban rail extensions to the region. Moreover, efforts are underway to secure necessary permissions for infrastructural projects, including a National Highway arch and crucial water projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)