Left Menu

Expansion Plans for Tumakuru: Metro Connectivity and Greater Bengaluru Integration

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced plans to propose Tumakuru's inclusion in the Greater Bengaluru Authority, enhancing regional development. The proposal includes extending metro services and creating an industrial hub. Discussions with Union Minister V Somanna aim to secure necessary approvals for infrastructure and drinking water projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:51 IST
Expansion Plans for Tumakuru: Metro Connectivity and Greater Bengaluru Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster urban development and connectivity, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced upcoming plans to include Tumakuru under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The proposal aims to integrate Tumakuru, located 70 kilometers from Bengaluru, into this expanding urban framework.

Highlighting Tumakuru's rapid growth and transformation into a 20,000-acre industrial hub, Parameshwara emphasized the potential benefits of its inclusion in Greater Bengaluru. "This move will facilitate further development," he told reporters, adding that a formal proposal is in the works.

Amid these developments, discussions with Union Minister V Somanna, representative of Tumakuru's Lok Sabha constituency, focused on metro and suburban rail extensions to the region. Moreover, efforts are underway to secure necessary permissions for infrastructural projects, including a National Highway arch and crucial water projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025