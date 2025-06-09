Scorching Heatwave Grips Jammu Region

The Jammu region is enduring a relentless heatwave, as temperatures soared on Monday. Samba emerged as the hottest spot, hitting a scorching 46.6 degrees Celsius, while Jammu city was not far behind, recording 44.3 degrees Celsius, according to Meteorological Department officials.

For the fourth consecutive day, extreme heatwave conditions have blanketed the region. Five districts reported temperatures exceeding the 40-degree mark, with significant increases from the previous day noted across other areas.

In addition to Jammu's sweltering temperatures, Katra, the gateway to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, registered 40.2 degrees Celsius. Ramban and Kathua both reported 43.2 degrees Celsius, while the more temperate mountainous regions, including Srinagar, felt the heat, recording highs of over 33 degrees Celsius.