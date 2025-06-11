Bivalves and Mass Extinctions: A Survival Story Beneath the Waves

The asteroid impact 66 million years ago led to a devastating mass extinction event, eradicating about 70% of Earth's species, particularly affecting the marine environment. Amid this cataclysm, bivalves demonstrated a surprising resilience, preserving their ecological roles even as many species perished.

Scientists expected the widespread loss of bivalve species to significantly reduce their ecological functions. However, research published in Sciences Advances reveals that bivalves managed to retain nearly all their 'modes of life' through the extinction event, defying statistical odds.

This enduring diversity among bivalves offers a lens into how life rebounds after mass extinctions, reshaping our understanding of ecosystem resilience. As human activities threaten biodiversity today, the lessons learned from bivalves may inform our responses to potential ecological upheavals.

