Taiwan on Alert: Quake Rattles the Island Nation

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday evening, centered south of Hualien City. Despite the tremors shaking buildings in Taipei, no major damage was reported. Taiwan, frequently hit by quakes, lies on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire.' Recent stricter building codes have minimized earthquake damage.

On Tuesday evening, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was located approximately 71 kilometres south of Hualien City at a depth of 31.1 kilometres. Hualien, less populated than Taiwan's western region, often experiences seismic activity. Alarms sounded seconds before the tremors at 7:01 pm, causing Taipei's buildings to shake for about a minute. So far, no major damage has been reported, despite the seismic activity.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported a magnitude of 6.4, highlighting common variations due to differing detector sensitivities. Situated along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' Taiwan is no stranger to earthquakes. After a devastating 7.7 magnitude quake in 1999, Taiwan implemented stricter building codes and public safety measures, significantly reducing earthquake damages in recent years.

