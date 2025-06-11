Taiwan on Alert: Quake Rattles the Island Nation

On Tuesday evening, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was located approximately 71 kilometres south of Hualien City at a depth of 31.1 kilometres. Hualien, less populated than Taiwan's western region, often experiences seismic activity. Alarms sounded seconds before the tremors at 7:01 pm, causing Taipei's buildings to shake for about a minute. So far, no major damage has been reported, despite the seismic activity.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported a magnitude of 6.4, highlighting common variations due to differing detector sensitivities. Situated along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' Taiwan is no stranger to earthquakes. After a devastating 7.7 magnitude quake in 1999, Taiwan implemented stricter building codes and public safety measures, significantly reducing earthquake damages in recent years.