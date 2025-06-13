In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

Research conducted in Barcelona has revealed significant effects of air pollution on fetal brain development, though potential long-term implications remain speculative. Analyzing data from 754 mother-fetus pairs between 2018 and 2021, the study utilized transvaginal neurosonography during the third trimester to evaluate fetal brain changes.

The findings, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, indicate that higher exposure to pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter in expectant mothers' environments is linked to increased cerebrospinal fluid volumes in fetal brains. Notably, black carbon exposure correlates with changes in the lateral sulcus, suggesting delayed brain maturation.

Although all observed brain structures fall within normal ranges, lead researcher Jordi Sunyer emphasizes the need for further investigation to understand the potential reversibility of these effects post-birth and their future impact on neurodevelopmental outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)