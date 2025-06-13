Left Menu

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

Recent studies show prenatal exposure to air pollution influences fetal brain development. Researchers found changes in brain structures associated with higher levels of nitrogen dioxide and black carbon but their implications remain unclear. Further research is required to understand the long-term effects of these findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:31 IST
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Research conducted in Barcelona has revealed significant effects of air pollution on fetal brain development, though potential long-term implications remain speculative. Analyzing data from 754 mother-fetus pairs between 2018 and 2021, the study utilized transvaginal neurosonography during the third trimester to evaluate fetal brain changes.

The findings, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, indicate that higher exposure to pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter in expectant mothers' environments is linked to increased cerebrospinal fluid volumes in fetal brains. Notably, black carbon exposure correlates with changes in the lateral sulcus, suggesting delayed brain maturation.

Although all observed brain structures fall within normal ranges, lead researcher Jordi Sunyer emphasizes the need for further investigation to understand the potential reversibility of these effects post-birth and their future impact on neurodevelopmental outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025