Assam's Beel Revival: Balancing Ecology and Settlement

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced strategic initiatives aimed at conserving three vital waterbodies, or 'beels', in Goalpara district. These efforts are part of a broader plan to restore ecological balance and address damage caused by pervasive encroachment.

In his address, Sarma noted that encroachers were 'invited' by certain politicians, urging a cooperative approach. The state government plans to designate Hasila and Urpod beels, among others, as Proposed Reserve Forests, with public opinion shaping further actions within the next three months.

Sarma emphasized government actions to enhance tourism opportunities in these ecologically significant zones, affirming a commitment to balancing human settlements and environmental preservation. Initiatives include facilitating the relocation of encroachers and purchasing land from legitimate settlers to protect Goalpara's ecological future.

(With inputs from agencies.)