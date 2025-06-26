Left Menu

Raging Floodwaters Ravage Guangxi: A Province on Edge

Severe flooding in China's Guangxi, fueled by upstream river surges, has left towns like Meilin devastated, with water levels soaring over four meters. The disaster, exacerbated by an incoming tropical cyclone, underscores the region's infrastructure vulnerabilities and prompts calls for urgent climate adaptation measures to mitigate future risks.

In China's Guangxi province, floodwaters have submerged towns and villages as a major river unleashed its fury downstream from Guizhou, compounding existing disaster risks as a tropical cyclone approaches. Particularly hard-hit is the township of Meilin, where waters rose more than four meters above safety levels.

The situation remains critical across southwestern China, with regions like Chongqing, Yunnan, and Sichuan on high alert for potential landslides and dam overflows. Experts highlight the need for enhanced infrastructure in rural areas to better withstand such climatic challenges.

The flood's impact is profound in places like Rongjiang, with flow rates reaching 80 times above average and leaving at least six dead. Meanwhile, local authorities and residents grapple with cleanup efforts amidst threats of further flooding from an impending tropical depression.

