Villagers Block Roads to Protest 'Death Trap' Conditions in Maharashtra

In a powerful demonstration of civil unrest, hundreds of villagers in the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the perilous conditions of local roads. Organized by the voluntary group Shramajivi Sanghatana, the protesters demanded urgent government repairs.

The ongoing issue, particularly affecting the Bhiwandi-Wada and Bhiwandi-Vasai routes, has been exacerbated by the monsoon season. According to campaign leader Rambhau Varna, these roads have seen numerous repairs that have ultimately failed, leading to tragic accidents and loss of life.

As a result of the protests, significant traffic disruptions were reported, pressing the urgency for governmental action. Despite prior meetings and appeals to authorities, frustrated villagers continue to wait for substantial infrastructure improvements and accountability.

