Historic Journey: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Joins ISS Crew

India's astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, alongside three fellow astronauts, joined the International Space Station (ISS) amid cheers and warm greetings on Thursday. The Dragon spacecraft, aptly named Grace, seamlessly docked after a 28-hour orbital journey, marking a historic milestone for Shukla as the first Indian to reach the ISS.

The docking occurred at 4:01 pm IST and was executed with precision, allowing the spacecraft to connect with the Harmony module. Communication and power linkage followed, solidifying the connection. NASA highlighted the crew's emergence from the Dragon craft, where they expressed relief and excitement at reaching their new home in low Earth orbit.

The landmark mission, which departed from Florida, showcased an efficient maneuvering sequence, fast-tracking the traditional docking procedures. With the addition of Shukla, a test pilot from the Indian Air Force, the mission highlights India's growing footprint in space exploration and celebrates its collaboration on an international-scale project.

(With inputs from agencies.)