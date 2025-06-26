Left Menu

Historic Journey: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Joins ISS Crew

Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut from India, made history by joining the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, docked after a 28-hour journey. Shukla, along with three other astronauts, is part of a diverse international crew, marking a significant moment in India's space exploration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:16 IST
Historic Journey: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Joins ISS Crew
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

India's astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, alongside three fellow astronauts, joined the International Space Station (ISS) amid cheers and warm greetings on Thursday. The Dragon spacecraft, aptly named Grace, seamlessly docked after a 28-hour orbital journey, marking a historic milestone for Shukla as the first Indian to reach the ISS.

The docking occurred at 4:01 pm IST and was executed with precision, allowing the spacecraft to connect with the Harmony module. Communication and power linkage followed, solidifying the connection. NASA highlighted the crew's emergence from the Dragon craft, where they expressed relief and excitement at reaching their new home in low Earth orbit.

The landmark mission, which departed from Florida, showcased an efficient maneuvering sequence, fast-tracking the traditional docking procedures. With the addition of Shukla, a test pilot from the Indian Air Force, the mission highlights India's growing footprint in space exploration and celebrates its collaboration on an international-scale project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025