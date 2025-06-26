Left Menu

S Somanath Joins Skyroot Aerospace: Boosting India's Private Space Sector

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath joins Skyroot Aerospace as Honorary Chief Technical Advisor, aiding in the launch of Vikram-1, India's first private satellite-launching rocket. His advisory role aims to bolster India's private space industry following his prolific achievements with ISRO, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:12 IST
S Somanath Joins Skyroot Aerospace: Boosting India's Private Space Sector
S Somanath
  • Country:
  • India

S Somanath, the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has assumed the role of Honorary Chief Technical Advisor at Skyroot Aerospace, a prominent figure in the country's private rocket development sector.

In his new advisory capacity, Somanath will guide Skyroot as the Hyderabad-based startup readies itself for the launch of Vikram-1. This rocket is anticipated to be India's inaugural privately developed launch vehicle capable of deploying satellites into Earth's orbit, according to a statement from the company. The vehicle stands at 23 meters tall and is notably India's first carbon-composite space launch vehicle. It includes a liquid-engine powered Orbital Adjustment Module projecting stellar precision in satellite deployment.

Somanath's engagement at Skyroot is part of a broader effort to cultivate India's budding private space ecosystem, a commitment that is purely honorary, allowing him to pursue other professional endeavors concurrently. His tenure as ISRO's leader was marked by significant achievements including the successful Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, Aditya-L1's solar mission, and various innovations in satellite deployment technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025