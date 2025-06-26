S Somanath Joins Skyroot Aerospace: Boosting India's Private Space Sector

S Somanath, the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has assumed the role of Honorary Chief Technical Advisor at Skyroot Aerospace, a prominent figure in the country's private rocket development sector.

In his new advisory capacity, Somanath will guide Skyroot as the Hyderabad-based startup readies itself for the launch of Vikram-1. This rocket is anticipated to be India's inaugural privately developed launch vehicle capable of deploying satellites into Earth's orbit, according to a statement from the company. The vehicle stands at 23 meters tall and is notably India's first carbon-composite space launch vehicle. It includes a liquid-engine powered Orbital Adjustment Module projecting stellar precision in satellite deployment.

Somanath's engagement at Skyroot is part of a broader effort to cultivate India's budding private space ecosystem, a commitment that is purely honorary, allowing him to pursue other professional endeavors concurrently. His tenure as ISRO's leader was marked by significant achievements including the successful Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, Aditya-L1's solar mission, and various innovations in satellite deployment technology.

