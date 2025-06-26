Left Menu

Unravelling the Genetic Threads: India's Ancestral Tapestry

A study utilizing present-day genomes reveals that Indians descend from Neolithic Iranian farmers, Eurasian Steppe pastoralists, and South Asian hunter-gatherers. This genetic diversity highlights India's unique place on the global map and provides insights into historic migrations and disease vulnerabilities.

Researchers have uncovered fascinating insights into India's ancestry through a recent study analyzing modern genomes. The study sheds light on how Neolithic Iranian farmers, Eurasian Steppe pastoralists, and South Asian hunter-gatherers contribute to the genetic makeup of contemporary Indians.

Conducted by a team including the University of California-Berkeley and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the research successfully fills a crucial gap in understanding historic migrations and their impact on social structures. By sequencing genomes from 2,762 individuals, it reveals how diverse ancient ancestries intertwine in modern India.

Published in the journal 'Cell', the findings underscore India's unparalleled genetic diversity. The study also reconstructs significant portions of the Neanderthal and Denisovan genomes, earlier humans whose legacies continue to influence Indians, particularly concerning immune function and disease vulnerability.

