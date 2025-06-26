Unveiling Earth's Ancient Secrets: Nuvvuagittuq Rocks Rewrite History

Researchers have identified the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt in Quebec as the site of Earth's oldest-known rocks, dating back 4.16 billion years. These findings offer a unique perspective into the Hadean eon, delivering crucial insights into the planet's early crust and ocean compositions.

The metamorphosed volcanic rocks, primarily basaltic and shaped over time by heat and pressure, represent a significant scientific milestone. This discovery sheds light on geodynamic processes and environmental conditions that might have sparked the beginning of life on Earth.

The Nuvvuagittuq rocks challenge previous age estimates and establish a new benchmark. By combining two dating methods, researchers concluded the rocks are older than initially thought, aligning the intrusions' age at 4.16 billion years, thereby redefining our understanding of Earth's ancient history.

