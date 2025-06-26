Left Menu

Unveiling Earth's Ancient Secrets: Nuvvuagittuq Rocks Rewrite History

The Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec contains Earth's oldest-known rocks, aged 4.16 billion years. This discovery provides a glimpse into the Hadean eon and contributes to understanding early Earth conditions. The volcanic rocks hold clues about Earth's crust formation and primordial ocean environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:58 IST
Unveiling Earth's Ancient Secrets: Nuvvuagittuq Rocks Rewrite History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Researchers have identified the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt in Quebec as the site of Earth's oldest-known rocks, dating back 4.16 billion years. These findings offer a unique perspective into the Hadean eon, delivering crucial insights into the planet's early crust and ocean compositions.

The metamorphosed volcanic rocks, primarily basaltic and shaped over time by heat and pressure, represent a significant scientific milestone. This discovery sheds light on geodynamic processes and environmental conditions that might have sparked the beginning of life on Earth.

The Nuvvuagittuq rocks challenge previous age estimates and establish a new benchmark. By combining two dating methods, researchers concluded the rocks are older than initially thought, aligning the intrusions' age at 4.16 billion years, thereby redefining our understanding of Earth's ancient history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025