Left Menu

Webb Telescope's Groundbreaking Exoplanet Discovery

The James Webb Space Telescope has made a major breakthrough by discovering an exoplanet not previously known. This young gas giant, around the size of Saturn, orbits a star smaller than the sun, located 110 light-years away in the constellation Antlia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST
Webb Telescope's Groundbreaking Exoplanet Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The James Webb Space Telescope has achieved a scientific milestone with its first-time discovery of an exoplanet, adding to its already impressive contributions since its 2021 launch.

This newly identified exoplanet, a young gas giant roughly the size of Saturn, marks a significant leap in Webb's exploration beyond our solar system.

Located about 110 light-years from Earth in the constellation Antlia, this planet orbits a star smaller than the sun, providing valuable data on planetary formation and celestial dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025