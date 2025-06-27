Webb Telescope's Groundbreaking Exoplanet Discovery

The James Webb Space Telescope has achieved a scientific milestone with its first-time discovery of an exoplanet, adding to its already impressive contributions since its 2021 launch.

This newly identified exoplanet, a young gas giant roughly the size of Saturn, marks a significant leap in Webb's exploration beyond our solar system.

Located about 110 light-years from Earth in the constellation Antlia, this planet orbits a star smaller than the sun, providing valuable data on planetary formation and celestial dynamics.

