Webb Telescope's Groundbreaking Exoplanet Discovery
The James Webb Space Telescope has made a major breakthrough by discovering an exoplanet not previously known. This young gas giant, around the size of Saturn, orbits a star smaller than the sun, located 110 light-years away in the constellation Antlia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST
The James Webb Space Telescope has achieved a scientific milestone with its first-time discovery of an exoplanet, adding to its already impressive contributions since its 2021 launch.
This newly identified exoplanet, a young gas giant roughly the size of Saturn, marks a significant leap in Webb's exploration beyond our solar system.
Located about 110 light-years from Earth in the constellation Antlia, this planet orbits a star smaller than the sun, providing valuable data on planetary formation and celestial dynamics.
