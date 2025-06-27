Left Menu

Battling the Blaze: Workers Rally for First U.S. Heat Safety Standard

The U.S. is considering its first national heat safety standard for workers, as millions face health risks from extreme temperatures. Public hearings highlight the plight of workers like Jazmin Moreno-Dominguez's father, who labor under harsh conditions without required breaks, prompting urgent calls for protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of soaring temperatures and escalating health risks, the United States is evaluating its first national heat safety standard for workers. Jazmin Moreno-Dominguez, motivated by her father's heat stroke, joined public hearings in Washington to advocate for this groundbreaking policy.

Her father, a long-time construction worker in Phoenix, Arizona, braves extreme heat without mandatory rest or water breaks. This dire situation is echoed by millions across America, with over 69 million workers at risk as summer's swelter sets in.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is spearheading the proposal, amid federal funding cuts and resistance from industry groups. Meanwhile, states and cities strive to fill the regulatory void despite facing legal barriers, as temperatures continue to climb globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

