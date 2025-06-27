Battling the Blaze: Workers Rally for First U.S. Heat Safety Standard

In the face of soaring temperatures and escalating health risks, the United States is evaluating its first national heat safety standard for workers. Jazmin Moreno-Dominguez, motivated by her father's heat stroke, joined public hearings in Washington to advocate for this groundbreaking policy.

Her father, a long-time construction worker in Phoenix, Arizona, braves extreme heat without mandatory rest or water breaks. This dire situation is echoed by millions across America, with over 69 million workers at risk as summer's swelter sets in.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is spearheading the proposal, amid federal funding cuts and resistance from industry groups. Meanwhile, states and cities strive to fill the regulatory void despite facing legal barriers, as temperatures continue to climb globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)