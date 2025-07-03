Left Menu

Delhi's Water Transformation: Waivers and Upgrades Ahead

Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced plans for a water bill waiver and sewer improvements. The Delhi Jal Board is upgrading its billing software and collaborating with the Asian Development Bank to revive the Wazirabad water project. The DJB also plans to fill vacancies and involve retired engineers as consultants.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is on the brink of a water infrastructure overhaul, as Water Minister Parvesh Verma revealed strategic initiatives including a complete water bill waiver scheme set to be launched in the coming months. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is upgrading its billing system to accommodate these changes, expected to be ready shortly.

In addition to financial relief, the DJB has secured a partnership with the Asian Development Bank to revive the 2013 Wazirabad water project, which now aims to cater to over 30 lakh residents. Initially halted due to a withdrawal of funds, the project will now proceed with international financial backing, pending governmental approval.

Efforts to enhance sewerage connectivity are also underway, with projects targeting unauthorized colonies in Sonia Vihar and Hassanpur. These initiatives aim to significantly reduce waste flow into the Yamuna River. Meanwhile, the DJB is addressing workforce requirements by enlisting retired engineers as consultants and filling positions through competitive exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

