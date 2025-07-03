Delhi's Water Transformation: Waivers and Upgrades Ahead

Delhi is on the brink of a water infrastructure overhaul, as Water Minister Parvesh Verma revealed strategic initiatives including a complete water bill waiver scheme set to be launched in the coming months. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is upgrading its billing system to accommodate these changes, expected to be ready shortly.

In addition to financial relief, the DJB has secured a partnership with the Asian Development Bank to revive the 2013 Wazirabad water project, which now aims to cater to over 30 lakh residents. Initially halted due to a withdrawal of funds, the project will now proceed with international financial backing, pending governmental approval.

Efforts to enhance sewerage connectivity are also underway, with projects targeting unauthorized colonies in Sonia Vihar and Hassanpur. These initiatives aim to significantly reduce waste flow into the Yamuna River. Meanwhile, the DJB is addressing workforce requirements by enlisting retired engineers as consultants and filling positions through competitive exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)