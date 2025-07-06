Left Menu

Chantal's Approach: Southeast Braces for Impact

Tropical Storm Chantal is approaching the southeast US coast, threatening heavy rain and potential flash floods in parts of the Carolinas. Warnings have been issued, and residents are cautioned about isolated tornadoes and coastal flooding. The storm is expected to make landfall soon and weaken rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:21 IST
Chantal's Approach: Southeast Braces for Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Chantal strengthened as it approached the southeastern US coast, with predictions of significant rainfall in the Carolinas on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued warnings for parts of the two states, urging caution among residents.

Early Sunday, Chantal was located 120 kilometers east of Charleston, South Carolina, and 136 kilometers southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its winds reached speeds of 96 kilometers per hour, moving north at 13 kilometers per hour.

Rain bands had already begun impacting the region, raising concerns of flash floods. The storm was expected to hit South Carolina imminently, losing strength as it proceeded onshore. Forecasters predicted heavy rain through Monday, with amounts up to 15 centimeters, posing flood threats. Authorities advised avoiding water-covered roads and heeding road closure signs where flooding was evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025