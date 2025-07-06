Chantal's Approach: Southeast Braces for Impact

Tropical Storm Chantal strengthened as it approached the southeastern US coast, with predictions of significant rainfall in the Carolinas on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued warnings for parts of the two states, urging caution among residents.

Early Sunday, Chantal was located 120 kilometers east of Charleston, South Carolina, and 136 kilometers southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its winds reached speeds of 96 kilometers per hour, moving north at 13 kilometers per hour.

Rain bands had already begun impacting the region, raising concerns of flash floods. The storm was expected to hit South Carolina imminently, losing strength as it proceeded onshore. Forecasters predicted heavy rain through Monday, with amounts up to 15 centimeters, posing flood threats. Authorities advised avoiding water-covered roads and heeding road closure signs where flooding was evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)