Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident on Manali-Rohtang Route

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district claimed four lives and critically injured one person. The incident occurred when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Rani nallah between Manali and the Rohtang Pass.

The vehicle, an Alto with registration HP01K-7850, had a valid Rohtang permit, reflecting restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal to limit traffic on the route. Police are working to confirm the identities of the deceased and the survivor.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the accident, offering condolences to the families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)