Middle Vaitarna Dam's Gates Opened Amid Torrential Rainfall

Amid continuous heavy rainfall, three gates of the Middle Vaitarna Dam in Palghar district were opened on Monday afternoon. This measure was taken due to a sharp rise in water levels in the catchment area, Mumbai's civic body announced.

The dam, inaugurated in 2014 and measuring 102.4 meters in height and 565 meters in length, is among the seven key reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai. Together, these reservoirs provide a total of 385 crore litres of potable water to the metropolis. Other key dams include Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi.

In an official release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, water release from the Middle Vaitarna Dam was reported at a rate of 3,000 cusecs via gates numbered 1, 3, and 5, each lifted by 30 centimeters. This precautionary step ensures water storage in the downstream Modak Sagar reservoir. As of the latest readings, the dam is 90 percent full, with water levels reaching 282.13 meters against the full capacity of 285 meters and has received 1,507 mm rainfall so far this monsoon.

