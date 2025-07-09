Modaksagar Dam on the Brink: Overflow Alert Issued

The Modaksagar dam, a critical water source for Mumbai, is on the verge of overflowing with water levels reaching 99.74% capacity, officials reported Tuesday.

A warning has been issued to villages along the Vaitarna river, and downstream residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary safety measures, according to an official statement released Tuesday night.

Relevant government agencies have been directed to deploy safety and emergency measures to safeguard the public. The dam, situated on the Vaitarna river in Thane district, is among the seven key reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai.