Robots, Screwworms, and Space Medicine: Today's Health Headlines

Today's health news highlights include Diligent Robotics' shift to commercial applications, autonomous surgery by an AI robot, US halting Mexican cattle imports due to screwworms, surge in EU illegal pesticide trade, Manipal Hospitals acquiring Sahyadri, Varda Space's drug manufacturing in space, Omron's expansion plans in India, Moderna's vaccine approval for children, Japanese beef export talks, and Gaza's fuel crisis affecting hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diligent Robotics, a humanoid robot startup, is expanding beyond healthcare with new executive hires from Cruise. The company aims to broaden the application of its Moxi robot, which currently handles hospital logistics.

An experimental AI-guided surgical robot has autonomously performed a crucial phase of a gallbladder operation. This marks significant progress toward automated medical procedures, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The US has halted cattle imports from Mexico due to the approach of flesh-eating New World screwworms. This decision follows shortly after trade had resumed, highlighting ongoing concerns about livestock health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

