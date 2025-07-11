Robots, Screwworms, and Space Medicine: Today's Health Headlines

Diligent Robotics, a humanoid robot startup, is expanding beyond healthcare with new executive hires from Cruise. The company aims to broaden the application of its Moxi robot, which currently handles hospital logistics.

An experimental AI-guided surgical robot has autonomously performed a crucial phase of a gallbladder operation. This marks significant progress toward automated medical procedures, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The US has halted cattle imports from Mexico due to the approach of flesh-eating New World screwworms. This decision follows shortly after trade had resumed, highlighting ongoing concerns about livestock health.

(With inputs from agencies.)