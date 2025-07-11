Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Local Woman

A woman named Lajja Devi tragically lost her life after being crushed by falling rocks and debris from a hillside while collecting grass in the forest near her village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:33 IST
Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Local Woman
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic landslide claimed the life of Lajja Devi, a 57-year-old resident of Tunalka village, on Friday morning.

The sad incident took place around 10 am, as confirmed by Deepak Kathayat, the chief of Barkot police station. Devi was collecting grass when the rocks and debris tumbled down.

Despite the prompt response from authorities, she died instantly at the scene due to the impact, highlighting the ongoing risks in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025