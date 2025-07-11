Tragic Landslide Claims Life of Local Woman

A tragic landslide claimed the life of Lajja Devi, a 57-year-old resident of Tunalka village, on Friday morning.

The sad incident took place around 10 am, as confirmed by Deepak Kathayat, the chief of Barkot police station. Devi was collecting grass when the rocks and debris tumbled down.

Despite the prompt response from authorities, she died instantly at the scene due to the impact, highlighting the ongoing risks in the area.

