Left Menu

Height Restrictions Imposed to Ensure Safe Flight Operations at Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport has issued advisories urging public, builders, and authorities to adhere to height restrictions within a 20 km radius to ensure safety and efficiency. Height Clearance or NOC from AAI is mandatory for any constructions, with violations posing risks to flight operations and navigation systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-07-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:44 IST
Height Restrictions Imposed to Ensure Safe Flight Operations at Noida International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida International Airport has necessitated public advisories, mandating strict compliance with height restrictions within a 20 km radius, emphasizing the importance for builders and local authorities to adhere to these limitations.

This measure is essential to protect the integrity of flight operations and navigation infrastructure from potential hazards caused by unapproved developments.

The regulation follows guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, with strict enforcement actions against non-compliance, including potential demolition of unauthorized structures and trees.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025