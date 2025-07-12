Height Restrictions Imposed to Ensure Safe Flight Operations at Noida International Airport
Noida International Airport has issued advisories urging public, builders, and authorities to adhere to height restrictions within a 20 km radius to ensure safety and efficiency. Height Clearance or NOC from AAI is mandatory for any constructions, with violations posing risks to flight operations and navigation systems.
Noida International Airport has necessitated public advisories, mandating strict compliance with height restrictions within a 20 km radius, emphasizing the importance for builders and local authorities to adhere to these limitations.
This measure is essential to protect the integrity of flight operations and navigation infrastructure from potential hazards caused by unapproved developments.
The regulation follows guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, with strict enforcement actions against non-compliance, including potential demolition of unauthorized structures and trees.
