Height Restrictions Imposed to Ensure Safe Flight Operations at Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport has necessitated public advisories, mandating strict compliance with height restrictions within a 20 km radius, emphasizing the importance for builders and local authorities to adhere to these limitations.

This measure is essential to protect the integrity of flight operations and navigation infrastructure from potential hazards caused by unapproved developments.

The regulation follows guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, with strict enforcement actions against non-compliance, including potential demolition of unauthorized structures and trees.