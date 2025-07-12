Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: The Air India Crash at Ahmedabad

The tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad a month ago left 241 dead and scarred the BJ Medical College hostel complex. Police remain on site as the AAIB investigates the incident, while displaced students find alternate living arrangements following the destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:15 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: The Air India Crash at Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A month after the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport, remnants of the disaster still haunt the locale. Charred trees, soot-covered walls, and empty buildings mark the BJ Medical College hostel as a grim reminder of the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

The crash of Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 bound for London Gatwick, killed 241 of 242 onboard and 19 on the ground, including students. The errant aircraft turned an ordinary afternoon into horror as its tail section rammed the mess building, leaving wreckage scattered.

As police guard the crash scene, displaced students are being housed in alternative accommodations. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau continues its probe, detailing the aircraft's descent and impact across multiple buildings. Meanwhile, the community struggles to rebuild and rectify the extensive damage caused by this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025