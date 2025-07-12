Tragedy in the Skies: The Air India Crash at Ahmedabad

A month after the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport, remnants of the disaster still haunt the locale. Charred trees, soot-covered walls, and empty buildings mark the BJ Medical College hostel as a grim reminder of the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

The crash of Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 bound for London Gatwick, killed 241 of 242 onboard and 19 on the ground, including students. The errant aircraft turned an ordinary afternoon into horror as its tail section rammed the mess building, leaving wreckage scattered.

As police guard the crash scene, displaced students are being housed in alternative accommodations. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau continues its probe, detailing the aircraft's descent and impact across multiple buildings. Meanwhile, the community struggles to rebuild and rectify the extensive damage caused by this tragedy.

